Zach Robinson says he wants to be the next Motherwell striker success story after Theo Bair’s exit.

The striker has arrived at Fir Park from AFC Wimbledon this summer, after spending two seasons out on loan at Dundee. After an impressive debut season in dark blue during their Scottish Championship-winning campaign, an injury-hit Premiership season ensued.

Now he comes into a Motherwell side, who have just sold Canadian international Bair to Auxerre for a fee in excess of the £1.3m that had been reported. Boss Stuart Kettlewell is looking to sign more players in attack but Robinson, who started the midweek Premier Sports Cup match with Montrose, wants to be a goal-getter and follow in Bair’s footsteps.

He said: “Theo is a great player, I played against him last year. He’s a presence, he’s a good footballer and scored a good amount of goals last season. I’m a striker, I’m all about goals, so hopefully I can score as many as I can this season.

“Development is important for me. I’m 22-years-old I definitely see the way he developed. When he came in, probably, not a lot of people would have expected him to do what he did, yet he done it anyway.

"The gaffer definitely has a track record with strikers and developing them. Finding a gem that you wouldn’t expect, like Theo last year. Definitely he’s someone who can improve a striker and improve a young striker as well, so I’m looking forward to the season."

Injuries left him frustrated at how his first season in the Scottish top flight went. Now hoping for a smooth go at the division, he insists Motherwell's offer left him in no doubt of where he wants to be.

Robinson explained: "I don't think I had a very consistent go of it last year, I’m hoping that this year I can be injury free and get a good go at it this season. It’s a very good group of lads. The club have made it really easy for me, helping me find a place and my way around the place. It’s been easy to settle into the changing room.

“I’ve not done an initiation song, we’ll keep that one quiet! I felt like this was the best place for me regardless of any other options that I had. This was the best place for me to develop, improve and kick-on in my career.”

League One Montrose held Motherwell to a 1-1 draw midweek in the club's second Premier Sports Cup group stage clash. The striker was inches away from a tap-in when his side were 1-0 up, and doesn't think he could have come closer ahead of another match, this time against Clyde, on Saturday.

He added: "I couldn’t have got any closer without getting a foot on it - but I’m sure if I keep getting in the right areas, the goals will come. We had the majority of the game, we were in decent control for most of it but towards the end of the game we lacked a bit of composure and gave them a bit of momentum to get the goal back. Obviously we got our composure back in the penalty shoot-out."