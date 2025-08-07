New white armbands to support young referees across grassroots football

Specsavers is proud to announce its partnership with the Scottish FA's #LetThemRef campaign, a bold nationwide initiative designed to protect young match officials and transform behaviour across grassroots football.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new campaign will introduce a series of comprehensive measures to create a safe and more respectful environment for everyone involved in grassroots football, with a particular focus on referees under the age of 18.

At the heart of the initiative are specially designed white armbands, sponsored by Specsavers, which will be worn by all youth referees to clearly identify them as officials still in training who require patience, support and encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By making young officials easily identifiable to coaches, players and spectators, it is hoped that the U18 match official armbands will help foster an understanding that these dedicated individuals are both developing their skills whilst providing an invaluable service to their local football community.

Specsavers’ Martin O’Neill and young referee Jasiu Janowiec.

Specsavers believes this simple, yet effective approach from the Scottish FA will help fundamentally shift attitudes towards young match officials across the country.

Willie Collum, Scottish FA Head of Refereeing, says: ‘Grassroots football is built on passion, development, and community – and that includes the young referees who help the game run smoothly across Scotland every day of the week.

‘The armband is a simple but powerful reminder that our youngest officials deserve encouragement, not criticism, as they grow in confidence and ability, and we are pleased that Specsavers shares that vision, by ensuring every match official under the age of 18 can wear their armband with pride.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the armbands, the campaign will look to introduce a comprehensive framework of protective measures, designed to create a safer environment for young officials. Key changes include restricting referee communication to team captains only, establishing mandatory technical areas for team officials, requiring spectators to maintain a two-metre distance from the pitch, and appointing dedicated Referee Liaison Officers or wellbeing officers at matches to provide immediate support for young officials, as well as monitoring behaviour.

Scottish FA Head of Refereeing Willie Collum, Specsavers’ Martin O’Neill and young referee Jasiu Janowiec.

With the campaign set to kick off shortly to tie in with the start of the new football season, young officials across the country are expressing their optimism about the potential impact of these measures.

One referee, Jasiu Janowiec, who currently officiates in the Lowland and East of Scotland Leagues, believes the campaign will have a positive impact for grassroots football in Scotland.

The 18-year-old, from Falkirk, said: "I got into refereeing at 16 to earn money at weekends whilst being able to be involved in football. What started as a part-time job quickly became much more when I realised the incredible opportunities it offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through refereeing, I've experienced higher levels of football than I ever would have as a player – travelling to different grounds, meeting great people, and building genuine friendships with other young officials in my area.

‘The armbands are brilliant because they'll show parents and coaches that the person with the whistle could be the same age as their own child. You wouldn't shout at your child on the pitch, so why do it to a young referee? Unfortunately, fear of abuse puts many young people off refereeing, but this campaign demonstrates there's real commitment to protecting us. It creates a safe pathway for anyone aged 16 or over to get involved in something that offers fantastic progression opportunities and keeps you at the heart of the game you love."

For Specsavers, supporting the #LetThemRef campaign represents a natural extension of the company's commitment to supporting Scottish football. By sponsoring the U18 Referee Armbands, Specsavers is investing in the future of the game whilst demonstrating that respect, protection and opportunity should be fundamental principles for all young people involved in football, whether as players or officials.

Specsavers’ Jenny Stephenson, Scottish Divisional Chair, says: "As the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, Specsavers is committed to supporting the U18 Armband initiative as part of our broader support for match officials at every level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Specsavers, we recognise that referees are fundamental to football – without them, there simply is no game. So, by investing in the protection and development of young officials today, we're helping to secure the future pipeline of experienced referees that our sport depends upon.

"These young people deserve our respect and encouragement as they learn their craft, and we're honoured to help create an environment where they can thrive with confidence."

Specsavers announced in 2024 that it was renewing its’ sponsorship deal, becoming the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, marking 24 years of support and beyond for the partnership – one of the longest agreements of its kind in sport.

The deal sees the partnership not only helping with the training and development of referees but also supporting the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.