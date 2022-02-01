Old Firm - Take part in our Celtic v Rangers quiz ahead of Wednesday’s clash

Celtic are set to host Old Firm rivals Rangers tomorrow (Wednesday) in what could prove to be a crucial clash at the top of the table.

Rangers were pegged back in the final minutes against Ross County at the weekend, while Celtic snatched a late winner against Dundee United to pick up all three points.

The results at the weekend make this clash even juicier than usual.

Take part in our Old Firm quiz.

Celtic are now just points behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers side - and a win would take them to the top of the table.

The game was originally supposed to take place in January, but it was pushed back after new restrictions were introduced on attendances at outdoor events.

Thankfully, those restrictions have now been lifted, meaning we can expect a full and boisterous crowd at Celtic Park.

While you’re counting down the hours to this evening’s clash, why not have a go at our 10-question Old Firm quiz?