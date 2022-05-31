3000m steeplechase record set by Law and District AAC ace Emily McNicol

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily McNicol in 3000m steeplechase (Pic Bobby Gavin)

On a fantastic weekend which saw Law athletes win a total of 31 medals, another highlight came in the girls under-13 hammer competition which was won by Johann Gillon.

Tehillah Ikechukwu Okonkwo took first place in the girls under-15 100m, with Lauren McNair winning the girls under-15 300m.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Evans beat the rest of the competitors in the boys under-13 200m, while Kyle Ferguson won the under-13 boys discus.

Full results for Law athletes were: 100m U13 Luke Evans 3rd, U15 Tehillah Ikechukwu Okonkwo 1st, U15 Owen Murphy 1st, U15 Jak Weir 3rd, U15 Calum Hall 6th, U17 Jade Gray 3rd, U17 Emma Gilchrist 8th, U17 Ross Duffin 2nd; 70m hurdles U13 Eilidh Cameron 3rd, U13 Lily McManus 5th; 800m U17 Jessica Inglis 2nd, U13 Olivia Inglis 4th, U13 Isla Cameron 6th, U15 Daniel Simpson 8th, U15 Sophie Nelson 8th, U20 Matthew Gillon 9th; 300m U15 Lauren McNair 1st, U17 Ruth Hynd 4th; 1500m steeplechase U17 Logan Whitton 2nd; 300m hurdles U17 Emma Grant 3rd; 200m U13 Luke Evans 1st, U13 Jack Duffin 2nd, U13 Cameron Chambers 3rd, U13 Eilidh Cameron 3rd; U15 Tehillah Ikechukwu Okonko 1st - with a championship best performance of 25.43s, U15 Lucia McKenna 6th, U15 Owen Murphy 1st, U15 Jak Weir 3rd, U15 Calum Hall 6th, U17 Ross Duffin 2nd, U17 Jade Gray 5th, U17 Emma Gilchrist 6th; 3000m steeplechase Senior Emily McNicol 1st - with a championship best performance of 11:06.5mins and new club record; 400m hurdles U20 Leah Keisler 2nd - with a new club record of 63.07s; 400m U20 Leah Keisler 3rd - with a new club record of 57.76s; Hammer U13 Johann Gillon 1st, U17 Declan McClelland 3rd; Javelin U13 Jack Duffin 2nd, U13 Kyle Ferguson 4th; Discus U13 Kyle Ferguson 1st, U15 Johann Gillon 1st, U15 Eva Gray 3rd, U17 Ross Ferguson 2nd; Shot Putt