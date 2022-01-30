Jenna Hilditch on her way to the Scottish indoor hurdles title (pic: Bobby Gavin)

The 15-year-old Glasgow Academy pupil clocked a personal best 9.02 seconds to win the under-17 60 metres hurdles title, well clear of Dunfermline’s Darcie Black (9.35) with Jenna’s VP-Glasgow team-mate Zoe Loughery third in 9.47.

And a leap of 5.37 metres, another personal best, was then enough to secure the long jump title, with Black again second with 5.27 and Edinburgh AC’s Kate Harvie in third (5.24).

The Bearsden youngster’s double success – while also juggling her prelims last week – was reward for training exceptionally hard over the past few months, in combination with her hurdle coach Moira Jordan and multi-event coach David Watson, after an injury-affected 2021.

While Moira has worked diligently with Jenna on the technical aspects to improve her hurdle performance, David’s strength, conditioning and speed sessions have kept her fit and healthy and he has significantly improved her long jump.

Jenna was unable to train or compete for a number of months in the summer because of a ligament injury and then suffered more frustration when she was picked for Scotland at SIAB for o16 80m hurdles, only for another athlete to fall into her lane during the race.

However, in December, she finished top Scot at the Scottish Schools International Pentathlon at the Emirates.