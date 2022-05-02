Biggar Rugby Club’s double win at Dalziel tourney

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggar players (wearing red) in action against hosts Dalziel in the under-16 tournament (Pic courtesy of Dalziel Rugby Club)

Biggar triumphed in the under-16 and under-18 tournaments – the latter of which is called The Calder Trophy - at an event held on Saturday, April 23 which featured over 900 players from Primary 1 to under-18 level.

The event was once again dedicated to the memory of the man who started it all in 1991, the late Alan Calder.

Festival convener – and Alan Calder’s son – Dalziel player/head coach Graham Calder, said: “It was simply brilliant to be back after a two-year hiatus (due to coronavirus).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We saw fantastic, hard, competitive rugby from all age groups – all played with a spirit of respect and friendship.

“Teamwork and community have been the very lifeblood of the event since 1991. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all who helped both over the weekend and, indeed, over the past three decades.

"Special thanks also to all those who sponsored us – including our main sponsor DecorAll Ltd.”

There was a strong turnout across all age groups from local clubs including hosts Dalziel, Hamilton, Lanark, Strathaven and East Kilbride.

Squads from further afield, including Melrose, Ardrossan and Carrick fielded strong teams whilst a touring club from Northern Ireland – NI Civil Service – returned to the Festival for the eighth successive year.

Calder added: “The festival continues to go from strength to strength as the incredible numbers and participation attests. The appearance of our Dinky Dragons and our first ever under-14 girls' team is fantastic and only bodes well for the future.

“None of this would be possible without so much commitment from so many people.”

Andrew Allison, Director of DecorAll Ltd, said: “We are particularly proud to be the main sponsor of the Dalziel Festival of Youth Rugby, which is the very embodiment of grass roots sport.