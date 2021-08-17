Braidwood stock car ace Garry Roberts rocks at Racewall

Roberts was joined on the grid by Law’s Amanda Devine who was making her debut.
In heat two Roberts was soon in the leading group of cars but towards the end of the race moved into third spot where he finished.
In the final he again was running in the top group but towards the end tangled with another car and spun. Devine though ran well bringing her car home in eighth place.
James Russell (Carluke) was in good form with his Micro F2, leading the opening heat for a while before in the end settling for runner-up spot. He was ninth in heat two and fourth in heat three.