Braidwood stock car ace Garry Roberts rocks at Racewall

Garry Roberts had a good night in Cowdenbeath

Roberts was joined on the grid by Law’s Amanda Devine who was making her debut.

In heat two Roberts was soon in the leading group of cars but towards the end of the race moved into third spot where he finished.

In the final he again was running in the top group but towards the end tangled with another car and spun. Devine though ran well bringing her car home in eighth place.