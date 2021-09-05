Action from Glasgow Tigers' win over Scunthorpe Scorpions (pic: Taylor Lanning)

The Tigers captain was back to his best as he helped his side to a 49-41 win following two defeats on the road at Poole and Leicester.

Tom Brennan bagged his first win in Glasgow colours while Sam Jensen was the day’s top entertainer as he fought from the back in several races on his way to 11 points.

Jensen said: “It would be a bit easier if I could make more starts. It was difficult today because the starts were quite slick but the other days at Poole and Leicester were quite grippy.

“It’s a really exciting side now, and of course the club is doing its best to get the best team, so we can go as far as possible in this league and hopefully win it.

“I’m getting there with the lines on the Glasgow track but some of the away tracks are a bit difficult, and sometimes it’s the first time I’ve been there.

“But I feel really good and have a lot of confidence here in Glasgow and a lot of great support here.”

The victory puts Glasgow third in the SGB Championship, five behind Redcar and 10 behind Poole, although with a meeting in hand.

The Tigers still have four meetings to go in the race to make the play-offs.