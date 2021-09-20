Carluke disability darts ace Jenna Kelman defeats three-time BDO World Championship finalist Tony O'Shea

Jenna celebrates another victory (Submitted pic)

Jenna started with a 140, then threw some solid darts and finished the leg on 45 (9, D18) just after O’Shea had hit a 140 himself.

Jenna’s proud dad Lawrence said: “Tony was full of admiration for her saying she has a gorgeous throwing action and she got a great reaction from the crowd! She was over the moon and wasn't the slightest bit nervous on stage.”

The exhibition came in the wake of Jenna reaching the disability darts World Cup final with Scotland Ladies, agonisingly losing 4-3 to England in the final in Whitburn.

This was the first of three recent competitions for Jenna in Whitburn.

In the Andy Fordham Memorial Tournament, open to male and female disability players, she got to the third round.