Carluke Young Farmers pull off fantastic tug of war win

Carluke Young Farmers men celebrate with trophy

The epic battle of passion, power and skill, sponsored by Davidson & Robertson, saw Carluke – represented by coach John Whiteford, Jamie Gibson, Adam Lindsay, John Goulding, Douglas Frame, Thomas Young and Jack Young – win the final pull against fellow Clydesdale outfit Biggar, who finished runners-up.

It was 2019 when the last tug of war final was held at the Royal Highland Show, so there was a real buzz around the ring.

In the ladies competition, Carluke YFC were beaten by Brechin YFC, who took victory in the event for the first time.

Carluke Young Farmers' men's and ladies teams excelled at Royal Highland Show

The trophies were presented by Martin Hall, Senior Director at Davidson & Robertson, sponsors of the finals at the Royal Highland Show since 2018.

Hall said: “What an occasion! It was so good to be back.

"As always, the ringside was packed with supporters and the vibrant team colours created a real specatacle from the start.

“Talking to the coaches it’s clear there is a huge amount of training and dedication, but on the day there are a lot of things that need to come together, like tactics, style, stamina, strength and resilience.

Jubilant male Carluke Young Farmers tug of war aces

"The social hashtag #pullingfortheteam was one we created for the event.

"It encapsulates the teamwork and the skills needed to win and is something that all the teams displayed.

"Well done to the men’s team from Carluke.”