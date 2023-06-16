Commonwealth Games ace is pickleball's first national champ

A Commonwealth Games table tennis ace is set for stardom in one of the world’s fastest-growing sport, after being named Scotland’s first national women’s pickleball champion.

​Lucy Elliot celebrates with doubles partner Lisa Crockett

Lucy Elliott, who represented Scotland at table tennis in Birmingham last year, only began playing pickleball during lockdown.

Now, the 25-year-old, who also won the women’s doubles competition alongside partner Lisa Crockett, has big plans in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elliot said: “Pickleball is growing at pace, and I want to be part of that growth.

“When I first pickled up a paddle in September 2021, it was just for a bit of fun. I didn’t think I’d become national champion just a couple of years later. But that’s what pickleball does, it sucks you in.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a national champion. Things have moved quickly; who knows what could happen in a couple of years? I hope it becomes an Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport. If it does, I want to be there. ”

In Elliot’s short pickleball career, she’s already won 4.0 Gold at the Dutch open, and reached the semi-finals of the European 5.0 championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elliot also picked up silver in mixed doubles with her partner Robert Macklin, who was crowned Scotland’s first male pickleball champion.

She lost out on that occasion to another table tennis convert, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games star Corrina Whittaker, who played alongside Thomas Cairns.

Scots living in America, Canada, Australia and England returned home as 140 people competed at the new Allander Leisure Centre in the Scottish Nationals & Masters 2023, sponsored by HEAD UK and Pacitti Jones.

Mhairi Adam, chair of Pickleball Scotland, said: “This was an incredible weekend for our sport, but this is only the beginning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pickleball has well and truly arrived. The competition was everything pickleball should be: accessible, competitive, and fun.

“Congratulations not only to all the winners, but to everyone who took part and helped put pickleball on the map in this country.”

Elliot is now set to compete in the Irish Pickleball Open later this month where she aims to medal in the singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, and in August will be joined by Corinna Whitaker for the English Open.

Bearsden and Milngavie Pickleb all Club is hosting coaching sessions for beginners every Thursday from 1.30-3.30 at the Allander.

Advertisement

Advertisement