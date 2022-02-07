Commonwealth Games and European badminton medallist Kirsty Gilmour at Lanark school event this Friday

Kirsty Gilmour in competitive action (Pic by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Racket sports star Kirsty, 28, of Bothwell, will be at Lanark Grammar School sports hall to put on an exhibition for young Badminton Academy Social Enterprise (BASE) Lanark YMCA members aged between seven and 17. She will also answer their questions in a Q and A session.

Club coach Jill Smith – daughter of late Lanark badminton legend John Barrie – told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Kirsty is the managing director of BASE, of which we are now a satellite club, so that’s why she’s coming here.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are very fortunate. I probably speak to Kirsty every week – even when she’s abroad she’ll tune into our wee virtual meeting.

"She asked me to come on board as a director, so I took that on.

"I knew the Lanark club was struggling so we needed to do something so that we didn’t lose it and probably lose badminton for kids in the town.

"I couldn’t let that happen personally. Kirsty sees the benefits of coming along.

"I hope her presence will motivate our kids even further.

"But it’s not about wanting them to aspire to be the best player, it’s about them wanting to continue to play the game and enjoy it. It’s about having fun."

So who better than Gilmour – whose top achievements include winning a women’s singles silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow – to give the club a much needed boost?

Smith added: "This Friday, my plan is to let the younger kids have a bit of play themselves then we’ll bring on Kirsty and Danny Robson between 7 and 8pm to play an exhibition.

"Danny is a club assistant coach, a 20-year-old local lad and very good player who has represented Scotland.

"We’re going to have a wee question time from around 7.45pm as well.

"I’ve told the kids that they’re getting a professional athlete and double Olympian so are there any questions they would like to ask?”