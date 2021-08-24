Double glory as Newarthill steeplechase runner Mark Gallacher adds British crown to Scottish title

Former Motherwell Athletics Club ace Gallacher, who now runs for Cambuslang Harriers, 50, told the Times and Speaker: “It means everything to me to win these two titles.
"I used to do a lot of running when I was younger and I gave up for about 20-odd years due to smoking, drinking, all those type of things.
"I started back maybe about eight or nine years ago. It’s been a very, very slow road back before getting myself to this sort of level where I can do this sort of thing. It’s bonkers to be honest!
"I will keep going as long as I can. I really enjoy it and to get to this level is something I didn’t expect. I will try and keep myself fit and in shape.”