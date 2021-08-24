Double glory as Newarthill steeplechase runner Mark Gallacher adds British crown to Scottish title

Mark Gallacher in race action (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

Former Motherwell Athletics Club ace Gallacher, who now runs for Cambuslang Harriers, 50, told the Times and Speaker: “It means everything to me to win these two titles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I used to do a lot of running when I was younger and I gave up for about 20-odd years due to smoking, drinking, all those type of things.

"I started back maybe about eight or nine years ago. It’s been a very, very slow road back before getting myself to this sort of level where I can do this sort of thing. It’s bonkers to be honest!