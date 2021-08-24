Double glory as Newarthill steeplechase runner Mark Gallacher adds British crown to Scottish title

Newarthill-based athletics ace Mark Gallacher won Sunday’s British M50 (over 50s) 3000m Steeplechase Championships at Derby, adding to the Scottish title he won in July at Kilmarnock in a Scottish age group record of 10 minutes 54 seconds.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:29 pm
Mark Gallacher in race action (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

Former Motherwell Athletics Club ace Gallacher, who now runs for Cambuslang Harriers, 50, told the Times and Speaker: “It means everything to me to win these two titles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I used to do a lot of running when I was younger and I gave up for about 20-odd years due to smoking, drinking, all those type of things.

"I started back maybe about eight or nine years ago. It’s been a very, very slow road back before getting myself to this sort of level where I can do this sort of thing. It’s bonkers to be honest!

"I will keep going as long as I can. I really enjoy it and to get to this level is something I didn’t expect. I will try and keep myself fit and in shape.”