Fantastic effort by Law and District AAC stars at National Championships

Emily McNicol in steeplechase action

Among other Law members, under-15 Logan Whitton took bronze in his first ever 1500m steeplechase while James Gillon took bronze in the 3000m steeplechase and under-17 Fiona Currie also landed bronze in the 1500m steeplechase.

The fourth steeplechase medal – more than any other club – came from U23 Emily McNicol who also achieved a new club record with a time of 11:08.43min.