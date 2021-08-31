Fantastic effort by Law and District AAC stars at National Championships

Among other Law members, under-15 Logan Whitton took bronze in his first ever 1500m steeplechase while James Gillon took bronze in the 3000m steeplechase and under-17 Fiona Currie also landed bronze in the 1500m steeplechase.
The fourth steeplechase medal – more than any other club – came from U23 Emily McNicol who also achieved a new club record with a time of 11:08.43min.
Under-20 Leah Keisler continued the club success with a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles, while U17 Oscar Logan took 800m silver in 1:58.04min.