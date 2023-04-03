Register
Farewell to World Boxing Champion Ken Buchanan who was a friend to many in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld is saying goodbye to World Champion boxer Ken Buchanan who spent several years living in the town but passed away on Saturday in his native Edinburgh aged 77.

Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
By Clare Grant

Reporter Clare Grant said: “Like many in the town, I had the good fortune to meet Ken on one unforgettable occasion after seeing him from a distance and noticing the athleticism in the way he moved. This worldbeater had every right to be ‘starry’ but wasn’t at all. Instead, he was highly engaging with a quickfire wit and was successfully working the ‘Mod’ look loved in his young day.

"Ken was also unselfish enough to pass on his expertise at at Kilsyth’s Golden Gloves club.

"He was a legend.”

