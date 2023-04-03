Reporter Clare Grant said: “Like many in the town, I had the good fortune to meet Ken on one unforgettable occasion after seeing him from a distance and noticing the athleticism in the way he moved. This worldbeater had every right to be ‘starry’ but wasn’t at all. Instead, he was highly engaging with a quickfire wit and was successfully working the ‘Mod’ look loved in his young day.
"Ken was also unselfish enough to pass on his expertise at at Kilsyth’s Golden Gloves club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"He was a legend.”