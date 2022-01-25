Fine weekend for Law and District AAC members

Law and District ace Jessica Inglis (Pic Bobby Gavin)

Prior to the Inter District event, Inglis received a well deserved selection to represent Scotland at last weekend’s British Cross Challenge in Belfast.

Among other Law athletes in Irvine, U13 John Frood got team silver and 13th in class, with U15 Ryan Kellock coming 12th over 4km and also earning team silver.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U17s Fiona Currie and Oscar Logan both performed well over 6km, finishing in 30th and 23rd place respectively. U23 Emily McNicol and senior Maddy Watson had fine runs in the 7km, finishing 26th and 38th respectively.

Maddy Watson competed in the Feel the Burns hill race at Selkirk on January 16, completing the gruelling 13.7mile course with an 800m ascent in an impressive time of 1:53.44hrs, finishing second lady and 54th overall in a field of 253 runners.

Meanwhile, Rich and Jen Beattie took part in the Falkirk 10K by Tough Runner on Sunday, finishing in 29th and 153rd place respectively.