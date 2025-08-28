Football tournament helping with recovery in Lanarkshire

Action from this year’s Recovery Cup at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility

The fourth annual Lanarkshire Recovery Cup took place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility earlier this month.

The event was organised by organised by Street Soccer Scotland and Turning Point in partnership with local recovery communities, treatment services, and support charities, and funded by North Lanarkshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership.

Linda Girvan of NHS Lanarkshire says the importance of those in recovery being able to access support is critical.

She said: “All the players are either workers or actively within their own recovery journey, it’s a really well-attended and supported event.”

Charities hosted stalls to showcase their community services.

Becky Hall of Phoenix Futures lost her father to an overdose at 12, and uses her experiences to expand the organisation's reach.

She said: “Growing up with a parent in addiction is difficult, as you grow older these things still impact and trigger you.

"I relate to individuals I work with and their families, I know the importance of involving the families within recovery, it’s all about connection.”

Melanie McPherson created My Support Day group to provide respite and assistance for families affected by substance abuse.

She said: “lt’s about giving families hope that recovery is possible, but also teaching that families are part of the recovery community.”

Barry Woods believes being involved with The Beacons helped turn his life around.

He said: “I started attending meetings whilst on home release from prison, I then volunteered, and last year became employed full-time, it’s changed my life.

“Previously I had resigned myself to believing I was going to die an addict, but it’s not like that today.”

Thomas Hobbs has been a part of football within recovery for over 16 years, being involved with Scotland’s homeless World Cup team.

He said: “This is not just about the football, it’s about the connection, building relationships, and giving a sense of purpose.”

Twelve teams took part in a round-robin tournament split into three mini-leagues, with the winners being Addiction Recovery Team, EK integration and The Beacons.