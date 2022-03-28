Forth Wanderers 3-2 Lesmahagow Juniors: Forth look good bet to go up after derby win

With both teams now having three league games remaining this season, Forth are in eighth place with 46 points while Lesmahagow are in 12th spot on 31 points.
Ahead of league reconstruction next season, Forth are looking good to achieve a top nine finish which would see them promoted to a higher division.
"If we finish ninth or above we will be playing division two next season which is effectively a promotion,” said Forth boss Thomas Devine.
This Saturday in the league, Forth are at home to Muirkirk Juniors while Lesmahagow visit Maryhill.