Games on for Bishopbriggs judo ace David Ferguson

Rachel Tytler and David Ferguson have been named in Scotland's 11-strong judo squad for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this August (Photo: Louise Mallan)

The 24-year-old and fellow East Dunbartonshire martial arts maestro Rachel Tytler are among an 11-strong squad announced by Judo Scotland to compete at the Birmingham-based games in August.

The pair, both making their Commonwealth Games debuts, know they’ll have their work cut out to match the tally of 13 medals, including six golds, amassed by their country at 2014’s games in Glasgow but that’s the target they’re setting themselves as they train at the sport’s national centre at Ratho in Edinburgh.

Ferguson, competing at 60kg, said: “Being picked is a great buzz, and we are both really proud to be going as part of a great Scotland team.

“The training is really hard but enjoyable.

“Events like the games only come along every so often so we are hoping to do well.”

Tytler, also 24, is set to fight at under 78kg and she said: “The Commonwealth Games are special, and we all have great memories of Glasgow 2014.

“Normally we represent Team GB so the chance to fight for Scotland is a great honour.”

Glasgow 2014 gold medallists Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington will lead the Scottish squad, also featuring debutants Kirsty Marsh, Hannah Wood, Malin Wilson, Dylan Munro, Alexander Short, Finlay Allan and Billy Rodman.

Adlington, 35, said: “It’s a great honour to be selected to represent Scotland at any event but even more so at a Commonwealth Games. I am really excited to compete.

“It is also another opportunity for the public to see some world-class judo.

“I know there will be a lot of Scottish support in the crowd and that will be great for all the Scottish athletes.”

Judo events will take place at the Coventry Arena from Monday, August 1, to Wednesday, August 3.

Team Scotland chef de mission Elinor Middlemiss added: “It is a real honour to represent Scotland and I am really pleased for the athletes who have been selected.