Victorious Glasgow Tigers celebrate their win at Berwick (pic: Ian Adam)

Tigers picked up a maximum seven points from a 59-31 win over Plymouth Gladiators at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Friday and a 49-41 victory at Berwick Bandits on Saturday.

The victory double left them just a point behind second-placed Redcar Bears with two meetings to go as they chase an automatic play-off semi-final place.

Next up is a meeting with fourth-placed Leicester Lions at home on Sunday.

Tigers boss Cammi Brown said after the Berwick win that he was delighted with his side’s weekend’s work.

He said: “Seven points out of seven, I can't ask for more.

"Some of the boys who were fantastic last night didn't do so well tonight and vice-versa. But the team is looking good and I keep saying that if they can all fire together, we'll be in a great position."

Ricky Wells was the star for the Tigers as he enjoyed one of his best meetings of the season - winning four times on his way to 13 points.

It was not such a great second match in the red and white for new Polish signing Marcin Nowak, who failed to score from his three outings, but Sam Jensen bounced back from a disappointing Friday to score vital points.

Brown said: "We expect that from Ricky. We've been very patient with him and he's started to produce a few good results - but he's got to keep it going because he's key for what we want to achieve.

"He's also covering for Ulrich Ostergaard, who had made the No 5 his own, so it's a difficult position for him to be in.

"Marcin had a bit of bike trouble in his second race. He was in a scoring position so he would've scored some points had he completed the race. But it was a difficult track for him, because back home they don't have anything with that kind of grip on it.

"Overall it's a great result, especially getting the extra point for the margin of the win, and it's on to a huge meeting next Sunday against Leicester."

Meanwhile Tigers have paid tribute to the club’s founder Ian Hoskins, who has died at the age of 97.