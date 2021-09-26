Action from Glasgow Tigers' win over Leicester (pic: Taylor Lanning)

The Tigers repeated their 49-41 scoreline from Friday’s meeting with Birmingham Brummies to ensure they finish second in the table.

That means Tigers avoid the quarter-finals to go straight into the semi-finals, one step closer to reaching the grand final in their 75th anniversary year.

The Tigers must now wait to see who they face in the semis, with Leicester, Edinburgh, Scunthorpe and Redcar potential opponents.

They are also still in the running to win the KO Cup.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cami Brown’s men had the match against Leicester won by heat 12, with two 5-1s in the final two heats making the result look more respectable for the visitors.

And Sam Jensen, who won twice on his way to a paid eight-point haul, says the Tigers have made a “big statement” with their convincing win.

He said: “It was great to have a win against Leicester – it was, on paper, a really hard match.

“Everybody kicked in today and we had the victory.

“We are probably settling down now after a few changes to the team in the middle of the season.

“I think we have each other’s backs as a team and today everybody delivered, we beat a great team.