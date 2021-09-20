The track at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium was deemed unfit for racing, following a heavy downpour earlier in the day and despite extensive work on it.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The clash with a Leicester outfit led by former Glasgow boss Stewart Dickson is Tigers’ biggest meeting of the season so far.