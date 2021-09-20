Glasgow Tigers meeting with Leicester Lions abandoned after one heat

Glasgow Tigers had the brakes applied by the weather as Sunday’s meeting with Leicester Lions was abandoned after just one heat.

By Ian MacLean
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:26 am

The track at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium was deemed unfit for racing, following a heavy downpour earlier in the day and despite extensive work on it.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The clash with a Leicester outfit led by former Glasgow boss Stewart Dickson is Tigers’ biggest meeting of the season so far.

Although they are already comfortably into the SGB Championship play-offs – in their 75th anniversary year – they could still qualify directly for the semi-finals by finishing second.