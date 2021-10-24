Glasgow Tigers celebrate their play-off semi-final win over Edinburgh (pic: Ian Adam)

The Ashfield-based stars in red and white stripes booked their place in the Championship play-off final after a remarkable turnaround in fortunes against their biggest rivals.

The Tigers romped to a 99-81 victory over two legs against Edinburgh, just a week after they let a 16-point lead slip against the same side in the semi-final of the KO Cup.

It was a Friday night of redemption for Glasgow’s American pair, Ricky Wells and Broc Nicol, who recovered from scoring just six points on the same Armadale track seven days ago to rack up 25 this time around, in a 47-43 defeat.

The result – which followed a 56-34 win in Thursday’s first leg at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium – books a mouth-watering showdown with Poole Pirates next week.

Craig Cook pulled himself from his sickbed to romp to a 15-point maximum while five of his team-mates bagged wins or paid wins throughout the night.

Boss Cami Brown said: “I can’t be more proud of the boys.

"Over the two legs, every single one contributed in a massive way – and that’s what this team is all about.

“We’re a 1-7, we’re not about individuals, and it’s been a true team performance to get us to the final.

“In saying that, I don’t think Ricky Wells has ridden better for us than he did tonight and Broc Nicol was sublime.

“I also must pay tribute to Craig Cook, who has been ill all week but pulled himself out of his sick bed to play a true number one’s role.

“Last week was tough, we had plenty of questions asked of us after the way we lost at Edinburgh – including of my own position – but I think tonight we saw the real Glasgow Tigers.

“We’re going to enjoy this win tonight before we turn our attentions to another huge task in taking on Poole over two legs.”

The dates for the play-off final will be confirmed shortly.