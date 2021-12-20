Hamilton Park Racecourse chief executive Vivien Currie leaves role for Ascot move

Vivien Currie, centre, is stepping down from her role at Hamilton Racecourse

Currie will start at Ascot in April 2022, working alongside current chief executive Guy Henderson who will retire after the Royal Meeting.

Currie has led the team at Hamilton Park since June 2008, overseeing the transformation of the five-star Lanarkshire resort during her near 14-year tenure, which has included the diversification of the award-winning business and the opening of the Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park hotel in 2019.

She was also recently awarded an MBE for her services to Racecourse Management, business, and charity.

Sir Ian Good, chairman of Hamilton Park, said: “Vivien has overseen an incredibly successful period in the racecourse’s history and has played a leading role in the development and expansion of the business on all fronts, turning Hamilton Park into an award-winning racecourse and resort destination.

"Her leadership of the team has been exceptional, especially over the past few years which have been so challenging for us all.

“Whilst we are naturally sad that she is moving on, the opportunity to take up the reins at Ascot in such a prestigious role is one that couldn’t be ignored, and she goes with our heartfelt thanks for her tremendous contribution to Hamilton Park.”

Currie added: “Leading the business of Hamilton Park has been a most enjoyable period of my career.

"I have been given so many opportunities to develop and grow the racecourse into an all year round hospitality and racing resort, none more so than by conceptualising and building a brand new on-site hotel for our racegoers and thousands of visitors to enjoy.

"I am looking forward to this new, very exciting chapter at Ascot but will always remember fondly all those who I have worked with and met throughout my incredible journey at Hamilton Park.”