Hamilton Park Racecourse has opening meeting of 2022 this Sunday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing action from Hamilton Park Racecourse

The action-packed Les Hoey MBE DreamMaker Foundation Family Raceday will feature seven thrilling races with over £100,000 in prize money on offer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights include the £35,000 Tangerine Trees Conditions Stakes, which will be broadcast live on ITV & STV Racing, followed by the £30,000 Buttonhook Handicap Stakes.

There will be free kids’ activities and players from Strathclyde Sirens – Scotland’s only professional netball team - will meet spectators and let them try a shot in the shooting circle.