Hamilton Park Racecourse has opening meeting of 2022 this Sunday

The action-packed Les Hoey MBE DreamMaker Foundation Family Raceday will feature seven thrilling races with over £100,000 in prize money on offer.
Highlights include the £35,000 Tangerine Trees Conditions Stakes, which will be broadcast live on ITV & STV Racing, followed by the £30,000 Buttonhook Handicap Stakes.
There will be free kids’ activities and players from Strathclyde Sirens – Scotland’s only professional netball team - will meet spectators and let them try a shot in the shooting circle.
Gates will open at 11.30am on Sunday with the racing action taking centre stage from 1.30pm.