Hamilton Park Racecourse has opening meeting of 2022 this Sunday

Hamilton Park Racecourse will stage its opening meeting of 2022 this Sunday, May 1.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 12:40 pm

Racing action from Hamilton Park Racecourse

The action-packed Les Hoey MBE DreamMaker Foundation Family Raceday will feature seven thrilling races with over £100,000 in prize money on offer.

Highlights include the £35,000 Tangerine Trees Conditions Stakes, which will be broadcast live on ITV & STV Racing, followed by the £30,000 Buttonhook Handicap Stakes.

There will be free kids’ activities and players from Strathclyde Sirens – Scotland’s only professional netball team - will meet spectators and let them try a shot in the shooting circle.

Gates will open at 11.30am on Sunday with the racing action taking centre stage from 1.30pm.

