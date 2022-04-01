Hectic race period for Law and District AAC members

Under-15 Law and District runner Jessica Inglis is pictured after competing at Schools International

Young athletes travelled to Greenock on March 20 to compete in the Scottishathletics Young Athletes Road Races, with results:

U13 Olivia Inglis 28th in 3k; U15 Jessica Inglis 4th in 4k, Ryan Kellock 18th in 4k, Daniel Simpson 64th in 4k; U17 Fiona Currie 21st in 5k, Yuki Faulds 29th in 5k, Ayumi Faulds 31st in 5k.

Meanwhile, in Alloa on the same day, Law and District AAC seniors were competing in the Alloa Half Marathon.

It was a first time half marathon for Law’s Moazzam Hussain and also father and son combination Mark and Finn Milligan.

Clubmate Jen Beattie achieved a massive personal best, taking 10 minutes off her previous top time.

Then, on March 26, it was the turn of Law and District AAC seniors to compete in the National Road Relays in Livingston.

The Law squad finished in 38th place with team members being Finn Milligan, Mark Milligan, Ross Hill, Darran Muir, Martin Kay and John O'Leary.

Maddy Watson was out in the hill competing in the Birnam Hill race over a distance of 6.6k,with an ascent of 360m, to finish in a fantastic fourth place.

U15 Jessica Inglis headed to South Wales to compete in the Schools International cross country, representing Scotland at Pembery Park, finishing inb 18th place over 4k, winning silver team medal.