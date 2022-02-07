'I felt I was in control the whole time' - Newarthill boxer Martin Crossan pleased after second professional win

Martin Crossan celebrates win on Friday night (Pic by Allan Picken)

Crossan, 20, recorded a points success over Russian Rustem Fatkhullin after four rounds of the Saltire Boxing Promotions contest at Glasgow’s Normandy Hotel.

“The fight went well,” said Crossan, a Newarthill Amateur Boxing Club member for 10 years. "He was a tough guy but I didn’t get too mucked up and felt as if I was in control the full time and was able to land a lot of clean shots.

"I just want to try and go as far as I can and win titles, all the domestic ones, hopefully the British ones in a few years’ time and see where it takes me.”

Crossan rates legends Joe Calzaghe and Mike Tyson as his boxing heroes due to their exciting styles, which he tries to emulate.

He added: “My first professional win (a points success over Englishman Georgiou Andreou last November) was probably a bit more exciting.

"The second one wasn’t as action packed but I think the opponent was better.”

Away from boxing, Crossan works as an apprentice trainee engineer at Advanced Construction, who sponsor him, as do Skoosh of Motherwell.

He is not due to fight again until a contest at Glasgow’s Radisson Blue Hotel on April 28, opponent still to be announced.

"I’m always confident before the fight,” Crossan added.