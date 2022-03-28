'I was delighted with the turnout' Overton Farm supremo Willie Young Jnr thrilled as 4k attend sun kissed point to point meeting

Ladies race winner Immy Robinson receives her trophy (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

Three kids’ pony races were followed by seven point to point contests of between two-and-a-half and three miles, headlined by Thyne For Gold, ridden by Immy Robinson, and Gold Time, piloted by Fred Timmis, landing the respective Ladies Open and Men’s Open races for trainer Ray Owen.

Clerk of the course and farm owner Willie Young Jnr told GlasgowWorld Sport: “I was delighted with the turnout. Everything went very well and everybody’s behaviour was great.

"Since we announced that this meeting was going ahead there was a lot of anticipation and the good weather made a big difference.

Horses take on one of the Overton Farm obstacles

"It’s a great event, a good social event and there is a big mix of people there.

"The Men’s Open race was very close – Gold Time pipped Game As A Pheasant on the line – and marked the first time we have used technology for a photo finish at the point to point here. It was needed.

"On average we had four or five horses per race.

"We only had four runners in the Men’s Open which I couldn’t believe as that has the largest prizemoney on the northern circuit.”

An exciting battle for supremacy

Race commentary on the day was provided by Gary Capewell, with live TV coverage available within the packed hospitality tent.

The seven main races were preceded by three kids’ pony races, the first of which was one by top Scots trainer Jim Goldie’s 14-year-old granddaughter Alex on Our Jeremy.

Despite not winning a race at Overton, Ross Wilson took the day’s leading jockey prize by virtue of riding a high number of placed horses. Top owner honours, a £250 award sponsored by Atlas Cranes, went to Len Parry.

The only black mark on the day came in the last race when a horse – Multipede – took a heart attack when running between fences and died instantly.

There was only one faller at the whole meeting – Some Ambition in the penultimate race.