Ice hockey: Fans break record to snap up Glasgow Clan season tickets

ICE hockey fans certainly got their skates on to snap up a record-breaking 1700 Glasgow Clan season tickets in just three weeks.

The surge in ticket sales follows last season’s successes in attracting fans to Braehead Arena, which saw 12 sold-out Clan games at the 3600-seater venue.

Clan bosses now plan to cap season tickets at 2000 to leave seats for new fans, away supporters and those who want to buy tickets on a game-by-game basis.

Clan managing director Gareth Chalmers said: “This is the fastest we’ve ever sold that amount of season tickets and we can’t thank the fans enough for their unwavering support.

“This augurs well for the upcoming season and it’s evidence that people are not only coming to watch ice hockey and their favourite Clan players, but they also enjoy the entire game-night experience.

“The appointment of our new coach Corey Neilson and the early signings he’s made certainly seem to have created excitement among the Purple Army fans.

Gareth added: “Fans coming along to the games can look forward to an even better match-night experience with added hospitality offerings and our new big four-screen scoreboard due to be installed above centre ice. This piece of kit will allow us to show action replays and take fan engagement at games to a new level.