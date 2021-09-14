John Archibald will ride in the mixed team time trial at the World Championships (pic: Atila Madrona)

Archibald is part of the squad for the mixed team trial event while Shackley will ride in the elite women’s road race.

The championships will take place in Flanders – based around the city of Leuven – from September 19 to 26.

It’s the second year in a row that Shackley, 20, has ridden the elite worlds road race.

She finished 25th last year in Imola and was also 12th in the junior race in Yorkshire in 2019.

She also rode this year’s Olympics road race as the sole support rider to Lizzie Deignan, who will also be in Belgium looking to repeat her 2015 world title win.

And Archibald was part of the British team who won bronze in the mixed team event in in 2019.