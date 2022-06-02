Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Archibald could miss the Commonwealth Games (pic: Getty Images)

Archibald was named as the spearhead for the Scotland team for Birmingham last week and is hoping to defend her individual pursuit title at the Games, which begin on July 28.

But her participation is in doubt after she sustained ligament damage to both ankles last weekend.

In a social media post she revealed she went "flying over the bonnet of a 4x4" after being struck by the vehicle when riding her bike.

Archibald said she had suffered "grade two" ligament damage to her left ankle and a "grade one" injury to her right but was happy to "have avoided another serious concussion".

The post, on Instagram, also included a picture of Archibald with a brace on her left leg but she insisted "the only thing broken is my bike".

Archibald's preparations for the Games had already been hit by a fractured collarbone and concussion sustained at Track Cycling World Cup event in Glasgow last month.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4," Archibald wrote on Instagram.

"Can't say I'm loving 2022.

"Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me.

"The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that.

"Life is long.

"That's my update.

"Promise we'll be back to good news the next time I post; these ones are getting boring."

Archibald has the full collection of Commonwealth Games medals, earning points race bronze at Glasgow 2014 followed by points race silver and individual pursuit gold at Gold Coast 2018.

She is also the reigning world champion in omnium and holds the European titles in scratch, omnium and madison.