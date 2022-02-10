The Kirkintilloch & Kilsyth ASC mini water polo team returned to competition in a big way, winning the Scottish National Water Polo League Under 15 Girls title for the first time

The club has been hit more than most by the restrictions placed upon it by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the KKASC’s under-15 girls have made a real splash in their first back in competition in a big way – by winning the Scottish National Water Polo League title for the first time.

The young team had two games against Warrender of Edinburgh and a combined team from Dunfermline and Menzieshill from Dundee.

In the first game against Warrender, the girls’ water polo skills and swimming ability shone through as they easily won 18-4.

But with Dunfermline/Menzieshill also beating Warrender, the final game of the weekend would be decisive in determining who would win the title

In a close match throughout, KKASC took a narrow 3-2 lead 3-2 after the first quarter. But Dunfermline/Menzieshill took the second quarter 4-3 to even up the match at 7-7 at half-time.

With both teams having a strong third quarter, which was shared 4-4, it was all to play for in the final quarter.

But throughout the match KKASC had been growing in confidence and their passing play was improving as the match went on.

With one quarter to play KKASC's fitness was going to be a big factor and they finished very strongly, scoring five goals and only conceding two to win the game 15-12 and take the league title.

Delighted head coach Alan Scobbie said is hoping the girls’ success can inspire more to take up the sport.

He said: “Water polo is a fun game for boys and girls of all ages, great for fitness, making new friends and is fun for everyone.”

KKASC is currently recruiting for next season's league and are looking for swimmers from swimming lessons, swimming clubs or former swimmers who wish to give water polo a go. They are looking for those with a year of birth 2008, 2009, 2010, and all ages under 18 years old are also welcome to try water polo.