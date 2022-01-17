Lanark swimmer Evi Mackie triumphs at Tollcross

After only a handful of competitions in 2021, 12 Lanark Amateur Swimming Club members competed at last weekend’s West District Pentaqua Meet in Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:19 pm
Lanark swimmers Evi Mackie and Craig Shaw

Evi Mackie (12) won her butterfly and backstroke races and was second in the breaststroke and third in the 100m IM. This earned Evi third overall in her age group. Craig Shaw (13) was third in the 50m breaststroke. Millie McArthur (15) and Katie Towers (13) secured five top six finishes between them.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The other Lanark swimmers who contributed to an admirable 34 personal best times were Orlaith Jeffrey, Erin Lammie, Lucy Taylor, Abbie Barnstaple, Caitlyn Hamilton, Ian Henderson, Cameron Bruce and Benji Jones.