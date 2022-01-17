Lanark swimmer Evi Mackie triumphs at Tollcross

Evi Mackie (12) won her butterfly and backstroke races and was second in the breaststroke and third in the 100m IM. This earned Evi third overall in her age group. Craig Shaw (13) was third in the 50m breaststroke. Millie McArthur (15) and Katie Towers (13) secured five top six finishes between them.
The other Lanark swimmers who contributed to an admirable 34 personal best times were Orlaith Jeffrey, Erin Lammie, Lucy Taylor, Abbie Barnstaple, Caitlyn Hamilton, Ian Henderson, Cameron Bruce and Benji Jones.