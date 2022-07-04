Lanark's Evi Mackie among winners at Scottish swimming open

It was the first time that Caitlyn Hamilton, Evi Mackie and Katie Towers had competed at the senior Scottish open and Katie and Caitlyn were making their regional team debuts.
Evi, 13, reached three women’s B finals, winning the 200m breaststroke and finishing seventh in the 400m individual medley and eighth in the 200m butterfly.
Katie, 14, posted personal best times in the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 200m individual medley. Caitlyn, 18, finished just outside her personal best in the 50m butterfly.
Coach Karen Kelly said afterwards: “Evi exceeded all expectations by reaching three senior B finals and winning one of them.
“Katie and Caitlyn can be proud of their three days’ swimming.
“In a few weeks’ time, Lanark will be back up in Aberdeen for the age-group Scottish summer meet.”