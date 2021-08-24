Lanimer Queen Lacey Holmes crowned top Scots girl at national cross country mountain biking series event

Lacy Holmes in mountain biking action (Submitted pic)

And Lacey, 13, a former Robert Owen Primary School pupil who now attends Lanark Grammar, goes into the ceremony having recently finished as first Scot and seventh overall in the under-14 class at a cross country mountain biking series event in Cornwall, Monmouth and Plymouth which formed part of the British Championships.

"There were about 40-odd competitors in Lacey’s class which is a lot for girls,” her proud dad Robert told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"Three other Scottish girls went down who we know really well but Lacey was the first Scottish girl which was really good.

"Lacey has great mental toughness. Some of the rides that we need to do, with the unforgiving weather in Scotland, we just need to get on with it.

"If she keeps progressing the way she’s going she might get a chance next year to go to the European Championships in Italy.

"Lacey just wants to continue enjoying what she’s doing and meeting people the way she does.”

Lacey, Robert, wife Sharon and their son Harris, 12, of Whitehill Terrace, are all part of Lanark Race Team which is part of Lanark Triathlon Club.

Robert added: “During the summer, one of the bike rides Lacey did was just short of 100 miles, which was pretty good going for a 13-year-old.