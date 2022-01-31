Law and District AAC ace Jessica Inglis excels on big stage in Northern Ireland

Jessica, competing in the under-17 class despite the fact she is only 14 years old, represented Scotland in the British Cross Challenge, one of many competitions run for on the day.

And the Crossford girl’s efforts in completing the 4k course in 15mins 41secs, to finish 12th overall and third Scot home, thoroughly impressed Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol.

She said: “Jessica did absolutely fantastic. She is running really well this season.

"We expected her to do well and come through which she did, so I was really pleased for her and her coaches Karen Gillon and Pat Kelly.

"She usually competes at under-15 level in Scottish cross-country events but when it goes to international level the age groups change.

"Because she’s going to be 15 this year, she had to run as an under-17.

"If Jessica sticks at it then I definitely think the future looks rosy for her.

"I think she’s determined to continue the good form. She trains four times a week as it is so I’m sure she’ll continue that effort.

"Jessica has been a member of our club for four years and I’ve seen a steady improvement in that time.”

Law and District athletes also shone at Saturday’s U17 and Senior Indoor National Championships at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Jade Gray landed an under-17 shot putt silver medal thanks to a personal best throw of 13.37m, while fellow U17 Ross Duffin, 15, took 200m bronze in a new PB of 23mins 04secs.

"Jade sprints as well as doing the shot putt,” McNicol added. “She’s got a lot of training to do for both disciplines.

"But her throwing is coming on really well and she puts a lot of effort and time in so she is reaping the rewards.

"Ross is doing really well in his first year as an under-17. To come away with a bronze, with a PB, was fantastic.

"He trains really hard and puts a lot of work in. I have high hopes for him this season.”