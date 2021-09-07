Law and District sprinter lands national under-15 100m crown

Law medal winners Tehillah Ikechukwu Okonkwo and Ross Duffin (Submitted pic)

Tehillah’s fantastic achievement – she prevailed by 0.02 seconds – was one of 11 medals won by Law athletes on a hugely successful weekend for the club.

Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol said: "Tehillah did very well. She’d already broken the under-13 indoor 60m and 200m Scottish records for under-13 last year.

"She’s continuing her good performance by winning a national under-15 title.

“It was amazing to get 11 medals. They did themselves, their coaches and families proud.”

Events started early on Saturday, with under-15 Law ace Declan McClelland increasing his hammer PB to 39.58m and earning a well deserved silver medal.

The day also saw U20 Leah Keisler land silver in the 400m hurdles and U15 Ross Duffin get bronze in the 100m.

U20 Matthew Gillon took the first medal of the day on Sunday with a silver in the 2K steeplechase. U13 John Frood took 800m bronze.

Law’s young throwers excelled with U13 Johann Gillon winning silver in the discus with a PB of 23.76m, followed by Erin Gough taking bronze with a new PB of 20.30m.

Johann then landed a javelin silver, with Erin taking bronze in the shot put.