Leah Keisler leads Law & District AAC trio of glorious golds at Scottish Universities & Colleges Championships

The competition kicked off with the Scottish Universities & Colleges Championships at Grangemouth where Law under-20 star Leah Keisler won gold in the 400m hurdles, representing Edinburgh University.

Next on track was U23 Emily McNicol who won the championship title in the 1500m, followed by training partner U23 James McClafferty, who took the championship title in the 400m in a new personal best time of 49mins 34secs, both representing Strathclyde University.

Meanwhile, U20 Jessica Robson was competing at Crownpoint in the GAA British Milers meeting 10,000m where she took 1min 47secs off her personal best to achieve a new club record in a fine time of 39mins 29.53secs.

Senior athlete Maddy Watson competed in the Stuc a' Chroin Hill Race near Callander, in the Scottish Championship Series, on Saturday, April 30.

The race was 22km with over 1500m of climbing, known to be one of the most arduous races in Britain. Maddy had a great race, finishing 21st female in an impressive time of 3hrs 16.16mins.

Emily McNicol then travelled to Chelmsford on Monday, May 2 to take part in the British Universities and Colleges Track & Field Championships where she competed in the 2000m steeplechase, running a time of 6:59.3mins in the heats to earn a place in the final, finishing ninth overall with a time of 7:00.88mins and achieving a new club record into the bargain.

Some of Law’s younger athletes took part in their first ever hill race at the East Lomond Junior Hill Race in Fife. U15 Daniel Simpson, U17 Ryan Kellock and U17 Jessica Inglis found the race hard but enjoyable and are looking forward to their next challenge.

Law’s next major competition is the West District Championships which will be held this weekend at Kilmarnock.