Emma Canning (right) on her way to victory in the National Combined Events Championships (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Canning will take part in the long jump, while Connal will run the 60 metres hurdles in the innovative event, which will see Scotland take on teams from England, Wales, Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

For both, it’s a welcome boost after a difficult couple of years in the sport.

Emma, 24, goes into the event on the back of winning her first two national titles.

Having won her first senior national title in the long jump title at the national indoor championships the previous weekend, she returned to the Emirates arena last Sunday to capture the national combined events crown.

After her long jump win, the Edinburgh AC athlete and former St Aloysius College pupil said: “It was a bit stressful because I had two no jumps in the first two rounds and had to get one in to get another three jumps, and then I messed up the first two of the next three rounds.

“I had a pressure jump and am quite happy at being able to pull that out on the last one.

"I moved out to France in 2019 with a new coach and new set up and then, in 2020, Covid hit and I didn't get the chance to test any of that.

"Last year, it brought to my attention how some things weren't working and I felt really down and thought ‘do I continue or not’?

"But I'm still young and still healthy and I'm happy to have found some form. I know there's so much more to come and I'm really excited to get going."

Former Lenzie Academy pupil and Kilbarchan AAC athlete Scott, 21, – now concentrating on sprints and hurdles after making his breakthrough in combined events – hopes his call-up has come at the right time after injury issues.

He said: “Last year after Covid training was tough and I struggled with a hamstring injury the whole of the summer, got back fit and then hurt it again. But I'm over that now and I'm in good shape and looking forward to the weekend.

"It's a completely new format, short sharp athletics and only two hours, so it's a bit more fun for spectators.