Local rowers to the fore in Motherwell

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosts Strathclyde Park Rowing Club fielded competitors in almost all the boat classes from eights, coxed and coxless quadruple sculls, coxed fours, coxless pairs, double sculls and single sculls.

There was intraclub/generation rivalry in the Open Novice coxed quads when father and son Thomas and Dominic McGrory were contesting in different crews.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The juniors made it to Final A and won the Novice title, while the seniors came second in the B final.

In the Women’s J18 double sculls, Skye teamed up with a colleague from Stirling Rowing Club and were the fastest J18 crew in the Time Trial over the 2000m course gaining them a place in the A Final. This performance gave them the J18 title in double sculls.

There were further medals for the Women’s Masters Quadruple Scull crew of Mary O’Toole, Rachel Tennant, Liz McGovern and Ailie Ord plus success for Gillian Connal who teamed up with her friends from St Andrew Boat Club to win the Women’s Masters Eights title.

On the Sunday, there was a first and second in the Women’s Masters Pairs for Gillian

Connal and Martha Walsh and Ivana Safarik and Paula Hubens, with Juan Anza taking third in the Open Masters Single Sculls.

Ivana Safarik, Paula Hubens, Gillian Connal, Ailie Ord and cox Nia Struthers won the Women’s Masters Coxed Four while Mary O’Toole and Ailie Ord were second in the Women’s Master’s Double Sculls.

Also rowing in Single sculls were Jack Fagan who was second in the B final over the 1000m course and junior member, Finlay Morton, who won the E final.

There was much club rivalry in the 1000m races for women’s double sculls with the club putting out four crews across the ages.

Club honours went to juniors Emma Ferguson and Maya Franks who won Novice silver.