MBE honour for Lanark sports stalwart Millar Stoddart

Lanark’s Millar Stoddart is thrilled to have received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

By Craig Goldthorp
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:38 pm
Millar Stoddart has received an MBE

The ex-Clydesdale Sports Council chairman has been a hugely well respected figure locally and beyond for many years through his diligent work and affable nature.

“I’m very proud,” Stoddart, 74, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “I think I’ll be going to London to receive the MBE. If that is the case, that will be fantastic.”

Stoddart, who is married to Moira and has three children, has also served Lanark YMCA, Clydesdale School of Sport, Swedish Golf Exchange, Scottish Association of Local Sports Councils, Lanark Rotary Club, the Lanimer Committee and is now honorary president of Clydesdale Sports Council.

