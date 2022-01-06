MBE honour for Lanark sports stalwart Millar Stoddart

Millar Stoddart has received an MBE

The ex-Clydesdale Sports Council chairman has been a hugely well respected figure locally and beyond for many years through his diligent work and affable nature.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very proud,” Stoddart, 74, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “I think I’ll be going to London to receive the MBE. If that is the case, that will be fantastic.”