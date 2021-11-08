National Short Course Championships: Jessica Inglis shines as Law AAC host at Lanark Racecourse

Jessica Inglis (right) was the first Law and District AAC athlete home at Lanark (Pic by Bobby Gavin)

Under-15 ace Jessica Inglis was Law and District’s highest placed athlete with an impressive sixth place in the girls U15 race in a time of 6mins 58secs for the 2km route, with just a few seconds between fourth and sixth.

Clubmate Alayna McCann had another great run with a time of 7mins 43secs. Fellow middle distance training partners Ryan Kellock and Daniel Simpson had great runs for 6mins 29secs and 7mins 14secs respectively.

The U17s had an extra loop making a 3km route with Fiona Currie first home for Law in 12mins 39secs.

Yuki Faulds was next in 13mins 15secs followed by Ayumi Faulds in 13mins 52secs and Amanda Quinn in 14mins 20secs.

Law had four under-17 boys running with Oscar Logan in 19th with a time of 10mins 31secs followed by Logan Whitton (11:15), Craig Cherrie (11:23) and Euan Anderson making his debut with 12:28.

This year has seen a jump in Law’s senior women numbers with seven women taking part at the weekend (although Jess was running for her Uni team).

Emily McNicol was first home for the 4km route in 15:04 followed by Maddy Watson, Jess Robson, Reagan Binnie, Lesley Graham, Jen Beattie and Margaret Newell.

Last to run at 2pm were the senior men with Kieran Pugh leading the way in 13:38 followed by V40 Darran Muir in 14:02, Ross Hill, Ross Penny, James McClafferty, Rich Beattie, Matthew Gillon, Jim Gillon, Derek Taylor, Ben Fountain and Conor Butters.

This was a very good day and the club thanks all who helped out. Next up is the West XC in Balloch early next month.

The club once again helped co-host the day with Scottish Athletics, with Bobby Hill working hard to ensure a smoothly run event.

Sadly Law ace James Gillon was unable to travel back from London due to illness but the club did have a returning exile in Ross Penny who travelled back from Wakefield to enjoy some proper cross country conditions in a Law vest.