Newarthill Boxing Club fighters have been big hits in recent months

The last few months have been successful for Newarthill Boxing Club fighters

At September’s Scottish Schoolboy and Junior Championships in Ravenscraig Sports Facility, Cooper Irving won gold in the 44kg Schoolboy 2009 class, with Jayden McKnight topping the 36kg Schoolboy 08 category.

Nathan Lundie took gold in Junior 45kg 06 and Shaun Roberts won the 57kg Junior 05 category. Clubmate Taylor Gray narrowly lost out in the final of the 60kg 05 Junior class.In October, Dylan Arbuckle won the 60kg District Challenge belt in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel before taking the 60kg elite gold medal in the Western District Championships, along with team-mate Marc Johnstone who won the 71kg elite category.

At the same tournament, Connor Lundie secured 57kg youth 2004 gold despite dislocating his shoulder in the second round. He dug deep to fight through the pain and win.In November, light welterweight Martin Crossan made a winning start in the professional ranks by beating fellow debutant Georgiou Andreau from Manchester in St Andrew’s Sporting Club’s show at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow. Martin had his opponent down in the second round and went on to win on points.