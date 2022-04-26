Newarthill fighter Martin Crossan is back in ring action

Crossan, 20, who has won his first two professional fight, will take on Michael Mooney in a super lightweight battle over four rounds.
The youngster, who will be fighting under new trainer Willie Limond for the first time, won fights last November and in February.
He said: “Being confident is my biggest atribute in the ring.
"I’ve been getting more comfortable in my last couple of fights. I was nearly three years out of the ring after my last amateur fight due to the pandemic so it’s great to be back.
Ex-Scottish professional boxer Farooq, 26, held the British bantamweight title from 2018 to 2019.
He announced his retirement from boxing this January due to "unforeseen circumstances".
"Kash was signed by the same manager as me at St Andrews Sporting Club. He was forced into retirement so the manager is putting on a show for him.
"I’m quite close with Kash. He points me in the right direction with the boxing because he’s been there and done it.”