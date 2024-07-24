Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Team GB came in fourth in the medal table at Tokyo 2020.

ChatGPT predicts if our athletes will better the haul of 64 medals at the previous games.

It also offers a verdict on which nation will top the medal table at Paris 2024.

Team GB are looking to continue their strong Olympic performances when the games in Paris begin. The French capital will welcome athletes from all over the world this week in a global celebration of sport.

In an Olympic first, the opening ceremony will be held along the River Seine instead of inside an arena. But once the flame is lit and the games actually begin, how well will Team GB get on - is probably the question on all of our lips.

At the previous games, in Tokyo, Great Britain finished fourth in the table. It was a slight decline from the high of second in Rio in 2016, but still saw many memorable moments.

Before the Paris 2024 games begin, we decided to ask ChatGPT how it thinks Team GB will get on. Here’s what it predicted:

How many medals will Team GB get?

ChatGPT has already offered its predictions for who could win the first gold medal for Team GB. Iconic swimmer Adam Peaty and BMX racing reigning champion Beth Shriever have been backed by the AI as potential early medalists.

We asked the AI-chatbot tool to predict games during the group stages of Euro 2024 and it was surprisingly successful. Across the first round of fixtures it got 50 percent of the predictions right - which is no mean feat.

But what about Team GB’s overall medal haul? The AI said: “Team GB is projected to win between 50 and 70 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, aiming for a top-five finish in the medal table, according to UK Sport's targets​.

“Predictions from Gracenote suggest that Team GB could secure around 63 medals, maintaining a strong performance similar to the previous Olympics​. The Evening Standard estimates a total of 66 medals, with significant contributions expected from sports like cycling, rowing, and athletics​.”

If the prediction of 66 medals was correct that would be enough to top the haul at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic). Team GB returned home with 64 medals and finished in fourth in the medal table.

Team GB have returned home with over 60 medals at each of the last three Olympics, starting with the 2012 games in London The haul of 67 in 2016 in Rio was enough to finish second in the medal table.

Which country will top the medal table?

Team USA and China are likely to be battling out at the top end of the medal table, according to ChatGPT. It is not a particularly far-fetched scenario as the US has topped the table at every Olympic games in the 21st century aside from 2008 in Beijing.

China has also finished in either first, second or third in each of the games since the year 2000. It includes coming in second place in the medal table at the Tokyo 2020 games.

In its prediction for Paris 2024, ChatGPT said: “The United States is predicted to win the most medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with expectations set at 123 total medals, including 39 golds. China is projected to come in second, with 89 total medals, including 35 golds​ These predictions are based on analysis from Gracenote Sports, which has a strong track record in forecasting Olympic outcomes.”