Olympic Games women's marathon: Gruelling Tokyo test for Bearsden's Steph Davis on GB bow

Bearsden’s Steph Davis managed a top half finish in Saturday’s Olympic Games women’s marathon, in which runners had to endure considerable heat and humidity.

By Craig Goldthorp
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:08 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:08 am
Steph Davis competes in Olympic marathon (Pic by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“The last 400m was like the longest ever – my legs were like they were running in circles,” Steph told Scottish Athletics.

“I thought I started sensibly and I felt in control until 15km. I had in my mind I would assess things every few km and at 30km I thought I might be able to push on a bit.

"But you just can’t. I am so glad I paced the way I did early on and I was really consistent after that.

“You can’t go out too fast. I stayed at the back of the pack, I watched them go and that was ok.

"I didn’t panic, stayed patient and I am an Olympian and I can’t believe it!”

Davis is quite new to the marathon with the London-based athlete, who once ran cross-country for Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds, getting her GB debut at the Olympics after winning the trials.

