PDC World Cup of Darts: Who are the favourites? Who is representing England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales?

Wales beat England 3-0 in the 2020 final to lift the trophy for the first time and will return to defend their title this year.

England will be looking to go one better than last year and claim the title for a fifth time but will face stiff competition from the likes of The Netherlands, three times winners, and 2019 champions Scotland.

There are plenty of other countries in with a shout including Northern Ireland, who have a formidable pairing of two top 30 order of merit players, Belgium and Australia.

Here is every country taking part, the players representing them this year and their outright odds to win the tournament.

Brazil, China, Denmark & Hungary - 500/1 China: Jianfeng Lu & Wenqing Liu, Brazil: Diogo Portella & Artur Vale, Denmark: Andreas Toft Jorgensen & Niels Hinsoe, Hungary: Janos Vegso & Patrik Kovacs.

Finland, Gibraltar, Hong Kong & Italy - 500/1 Finland: Marko Kantele & Veijo Viinikka, Gibealtar: Sean Negrette & Justin Hewitt, Hing Kong: Kai Fan Leung & Man Lok Leung, Italy: Danilo Vigato & Michele Turetta.

Croatia, Philippines & Sweden - 300/1 Croatia: TBC, Philippines: Christian Perez & Lourence Ilagan, Sweden: Daniel Larsson & Johan Engstrom.

Russia & Japan - 275/1 Russia: Boris Koltsov & Evgenii Izotov, Japan: Matsuda Jun & Yoshihisa Baba.