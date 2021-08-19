Members of Kirkintilloch-based Scotia RWC enjoyed success at the Scottish Championships

The 5K race saw Lyn Frame set of a strong pace, maintaining this for the whole race and pulling away from the rest of the field with every step to finish in a time of 33 minutes 29 seconds.

Behind her was Shirley Simpson whoe pushed hard all the way to finish in 35.17 while, in her first race, Zoe Brownlie crossed the line in 36.47 for a Scotia 1-2-3.

Kenny Farmer and Rosemary Hill made a good start and walked solidly throughout, with nothing between them, both finishing in a time of 37.43.

The 10k race saw Bill McFadden set a consistent pace throughout, finishing in 58.49. Other Scotia walkers put on a strong show with Colin Simpson, in his first walk race, finishing in 65.10, followed by Gerry McConnell in 72.09, a strong finish after a year of injuries.

The club would like to thank Bobby and Linda Brown for their help and support on the day, and ScottishAthletics for putting on the race.

Anyone interested in walking should contact Bill on 07951 282453, or email [email protected]