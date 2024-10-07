Shoppers select Glasgow youth football team for £5,000 donation
On Saturday 21st September, Tesco customers in Glasgow were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.
Whitacres Wolves was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.
Charlene Murphy, board member at Whitacres Wolves, said: “The initial funding application was to help with the cost of new training and match day kits for some of the children who attend Whitacres Wolves Football Club.
"The hope was this would help ease the burden on parents buying new strips or having to fundraise given the financial difficulties many families are facing at the moment.
"We are absolutely blown away winning the golden token £5000 and as a club we wish to thank everyone who runs the Tesco Stronger Starts Project. We would also like to thank all club members, children, families and those members of the public who helped with the blue tokens.
"The biggest thank you is to the wonderful family who put the gold token in for our club - that was absolutely out of this world. This will definitely make a huge difference to the children and families at the club.”
Over 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.
Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.
Stronger Starts grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.
Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: "We know that £5,000 can make a huge difference to a school or community project, so we are incredibly proud to have been able to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects to support the vital work they do for our children and communities.
"Our Stronger Starts programme continues to support our local communities year-round, and we encourage all customers to get involved by using a blue token to vote for a local project they feel will benefit people in their community."
Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.
