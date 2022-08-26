Sub Aqua club planning 50th anniversary celebration

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was originally formed in 1972 as Kirkintilloch Sub Aqua Club and this year will be celebrating its golden anniversary.

Originally it was based at the old pool in Kirkintilloch, but migrated across to Kilsyth in the 1990s when it was demolished.

However, it serves a wider catchment area with members also coming to the club from Bishopbriggs, Cumbernauld, Falkirk and Glasgow.

Thistle Divers Sub Aqua Club is getting ready to celebrate its golden anniversary

Although scuba diving is regarded as a competitive sport in some countries, British clubs such as Thistle op erate on the basis that it is a recreational sport, or more of a hobby.

The club currently has around 25 members who meet on a Monday night at Kilsyth Swimming Pool from 6.45-8.15pm for training and then retire to The Coachman Hotel for refreshments and a blether.

They also regularly head out on the boats to explore Scotland’s open waters with recent excursions including the Isle of May, Little Cumbrae and Loch Long.

Organising sub-committee chairperson, Anne Peck, is the current longest serving member.

She said: “You are ent ering a different world when you go scuba diving, one that is completely alien to most people.

"Scotland might not have the tropical waters of the Jacques Cousteau movies that inspired me to give it a go in the first place, but the fauna and flora we have down there is incredible would love to welcome anyone who wishes to find out for themselves.”

To mark their 50th year the club will be holding a dinner and party at The Coachman Hotel on Friday, October 28.

This will be fun night with lovely food, speakers from the Lochaline Native Oyster Restoration project that the club is set to be involved in, games and lots of chat about the underwater world.

The club is looking to get in touch with anyone who has been involved in the club over the past five decades to help them celebrate.